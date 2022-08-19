HIGHLAND, IN - Theodore "Ted" Matovina, 85 of Highland, IN passed away at home with his wife and daughter by his side on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Nisevich) Matovina; daughter, Laura (late Jeff) Keever; grandchildren, Luke and MaKenzie; brother, Mike Matovina. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary, Helen, Pete, Joe and Tom.

Funeral service will be Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ted was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute Class of 1955. He served with the U.S. Army and retired from Bethlehem Steel after 36 years of service. Ted is a current member of the Croatian Fraternal Union. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball and softball. Ted spent his afternoons visiting his friends to talk politics, vitamins, and the stock market. They called him "The Preacher". He enjoyed baking his famous Croatian Cheesecake and nut rolls to give to family and friends. As he baked, he listened to Croatian Tambura music. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Humane Indiana or The Hobart Humane Society in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net