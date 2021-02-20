 Skip to main content
Theodore 'Ted' Menn

June 6, 1941 — Jan. 5, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Theodore "Ted" Menn, the Original Pool Table Doctor, 79, of Scottsdale, AZ, originally of Crown Point, IN, passed away on January 5, 2021, in Scottsdale, AZ.

Ted Menn was born in Chicago, IL, to Joseph and Alberta Menn on June 6, 1941. He went to school at Crown Point High School. During his time there, he was known as Mr. Football. He worked as a Billiards Specialist for his own company as the Original Pool Table Doctor for 40 plus years. He assembled pool tables and did trick shots.

Ted Menn is preceded in death by Ann Menn.

Ted Menn is survived by Terri Menn; his son, Joseph Menn (Angela); his daughter, Amber Menn (Gene Bourn); his sister, Judith Kozlowski; and his grandchildren: Savannah Menn, Gracie Menn, Kameron Bourn, Carl Johnson, Jade Johnson and Kayla O'Sheel.

