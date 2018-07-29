LAKE STATION, IN - Theodore 'Ted' Rokicki, age 70, of Lake Station, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018. He was born on August 25, 1947 in Gary, Indiana to the late Romuald and Estelle Rokicki. On May 11, 1974, he married Marilyn Scasny at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Station. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Ted was currently employed as a steelworker at Arcelor Mittal. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame football. Above all, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Rokicki; sons, Richard Rokicki, Ryan Rokicki; daughter, Rhonda Rokicki; grandsons, Kazimir Rokicki, Jordy Rokicki and Mason Lee; many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Ted will take place Monday, July 30, 2018 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Cremation will follow visitation. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at