Jan. 11, 1947 - Jan. 18, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Theodore "Ted" Zagar of East Chicago, IN passed away January 18, 2022. Ted was born on January 11, 1947 in Rockdale, Illinois to John and Emma Zagar, and lived most of his 75 years in East Chicago. His occupation was Librarian at Pearce Middle School as well as at the East Chicago Public Library. He also taught at Bishop Noll Institute for several years.

Ted was a great protector of animals as well as of children. His happiest times were teaching and mentoring his students. He was an animal rights activist and a lifelong vegan.

Ted was a published author, with weekly wellness articles in the Hammond Times. He wrote articles on Vegetarian Astrology in several Astrology monthly magazines, including Vegetarian Times for many years.

Ted loved music. His favorite group was the Moody Blues and he knew several of the members, meeting with them to discuss their astrological and health charts. He was also friends with Mr. Rogers, whom he met when asked to research, write, and regularly update his astrological health chart.