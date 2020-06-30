Theodore "Teddy" D. Hickman III

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE, IN - Theodore D. "Teddy" Hickman III, age 21, of Portage, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Theodore was born May 12, 1999 to Anita Hickman and Theodore Hickman Jr. in New Jersey. He was an engineering student at Purdue Northwest, and owner and operator of Simple and Clean. Theodore was inspirational, always wanting to help others and loved riding his motorcycle. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, cousin, and friend.

Theodore is survived by his mother, Anita Hickman; father, Ted Hickman; brother, David (Jenifer) Contreraz; two sisters, Melody (Tyson Rutter) Contreraz and Marlana (Andrew) Contreraz-Fischer; three nephews, Logan and Aiden Contreraz, and Jacob Fischer; niece, Kayla Contreraz; grandfather, John Lowther; grandmother, Bonita "Bonnie" Lowther; uncle, Jason (Erica Escobedo) Lowther; cousin, Jillian Lowther and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Jon "Little Jon" Lowther.

A memorial service for Theodore will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave, Portage, Indiana, 46368. Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL (219)762-3013. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.