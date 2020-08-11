× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theodosia 'Teddy' Siwinski

CROMWELL, IN — Theodosia "Teddy" Siwinski, 88, of Cromwell, IN, passed away on August 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born on January 21, 1932, in Detroit, MI, to Joseph & Irene (Jaworski) Orzechowski. She was a Secretery for Solo Cup in Chicago, IL, and lived in the Chicago area for many years before moving to Cromwell. She was a longtime member of St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church.

Teddy is survived by her four daughters, Mary Elizabeth Knight, of Cromwell, Catherine Mary (Mark) Campbell, of Syracuse, Victoria Irene (Lanny) Hays, of Cromwell, and Susan Marie (Paul) Carlson, of Noblesville; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by her husband, Chester, in 2001. She was also preceded by two grandchildren and her five siblings.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 11:00 AM-Noon at which time there will be a Rosary. Burial will immediately follow at the Syracuse Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association, or to the Diabetes Association.