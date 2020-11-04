Theofilos Axarides

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Theofilos Axarides, 86, of Schererville, passed away November 1, 2020. He was born in Sventhami Katerini, Greece to Kyriakos and Kyriaki Axarides. Theofilos met his beautiful wife of 58 years in Germany where they had two children in 1968.

Theofilos moved his family to America (East Chicago, Indiana Harbor) where he had two more children. Theofilos left behind his wife Sofia (Mouratides) Axarides; four children, Timmy (Betty) Axarides, Carol (Andrew) Mitrakis, Patricia (George) Mavraganis and Mary Axarides; and six grandchildren: Christo, Theofilos, Kiki, Sofia, Theofilos and Niko.

Theofilos served in the Greek Army and was a member of Ahepa and Pavlos Melas. He was an avid helper to his Greek Orthodox Church.

Theofilos was not only a wonderful man, he was a loving and giving husband, father and Papou. He was a strong man who cared about his faith, family and friends. He always enjoyed life, loved to laugh and joke. Theofilos was a man who would do anything for his family, friends and those in need. He will be greatly missed and always loved.