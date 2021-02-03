CEDAR LAKE, IN - Theresa A. Greco, (nee Smolen), 61, late of Cedar Lake, IN and formerly of Florida, passed away on January 30, 2021. Devoted daughter of Beverly (nee Starcevich) and the late Joseph Smolen. Loving mother of Nichole Greco. Cherished grandmother of James Greco. Dearest sister of Vicki (Bill) Bender, Mark Smolen and the late Richard Smolen. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Theresa was a former nurse and enjoyed spending time with her grandson, James, and enjoyed fishing.