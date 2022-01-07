Theresa Ann Goral

Oct. 1, 1947 - Jan. 3, 2022

HANNA, IN - Theresa Ann Goral, 74 of Hanna, went to be with the Lord, Monday, January 3, 2022. She was born October 1, 1947 in Gary, IN to Jack G. and Mary Anne (Glinski) Boyd. Theresa was a very active member of Heartland Christian Center Wanatah Campus. She was an avid reader and enjoyed horseback riding, camping, traveling, and motorcycle riding. Theresa loved attending and cheering on her grandkids at their games, she was their biggest fan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed.

On November 25, 1967 in Highland, IN.

Theresa married Kenneth Goral who survives along with her mother, Mary Anne Marks; daughters: Kelley (Joseph) Wilson and Kendra (Elijah) Howard; grandchildren: Zachary Michaels, Tyler Rittel, and Noah Howard; siblings: William (Tammy) Boyd, Jack (Cecelia) Boyd, and Kim (Lance) Husmann, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Boyd; step father, William Marks; siblings: Bob Boyd and Nancy Myers; and step brother, Charles Marks.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Heartland Christian Center Wanatah Campus, 15555 South 900 West, Wanatah. Burial will follow at Hanna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association.