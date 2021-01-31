ST. JOHN, IN - Theresa Antoinette Codespoti of St. John, IN born April 24, 1933 in Gary, IN passed away on January 12, 2021. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph of 67 years. Her family was most important to her. Loving mother of Beth Codespoti, JoEllyn (Neil) Goodman, Loren (Brian) Linton, and Joseph Scott (Melissa) Codespoti. Devoted grandmother of Jenna (Benjamin) Wright, Kylie (Ward) Nelson, Stephen (Lina) Stults, Courtney (Joe) Klenoski, Stephanie (Gian) Linton, Megan (Jake) Woloshin, Maurice (Marilla) Goodman, Hana Goodman, Ari Codespoti, and Eli Codespoti. Cherished great grandmother of Angela and Morgan Stults and Jackson Wright. Loved by many nieces, nephews and many cousins in the United States, France, Italy and Australia, as well as countless friends. Preceded in death by parents Matthew and Mayme Ensalaco; mother-in-law and father-in-law Rosario Codespoti and Jennie Barrisa; brother Phil Ensalaco and sister Mary Jane Sullivan.

She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, class of 1952. Theresa was an active member of the Cursillo movement since 1966. There she developed a deep and lasting group of faith-sharing friends that met weekly for over 50 years. She was active in the Catholic Church as the RCIA coordinator, the adult faith formation facilitator, and co-chaired with Joe the diocesan Family Life Commission in conjunction with Catholic Charities. She closely supported her husband throughout his nearly 40-year Diaconal Ministry. Theresa and her husband loved to travel. They visited 49 out of 50 states, made 13 trips to Europe that included seeing family in France and Italy as well as two trips to Australia to visit cousins. Theresa loved to cook, bake and entertain; and was an accomplished seamstress. She devoted many years to researching, documenting and sharing the Codespoti-Ensalaco family tree and its colorful tapestry stories.