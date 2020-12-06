Theresa C. Tenkely

Theresa had a long, active life. A Portage resident for the last 23 years, Theresa was born in East Chicago, IN and lived in Hammond (Hessville). She married Andrew J. Tenkely on September 13, 1947 in East Chicago. She was a loving mother to her two children and loved spending time with her grandchildren as they were growing up. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, Theresa worked at Purdue University Calumet for over 20 years in a variety of roles eventually ending up as secretary in the Electrical Engineering Technology department. Theresa was a devout member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic church and often volunteered her time to help with church mailings. Theresa loved spending time with family and taking trips to Disney World. She enjoyed walks in the park, visits to Lake Michigan and birdwatching. A pet lover, Theresa gave a home to many dogs over the years. She had an active mind: working crossword puzzles and watching mystery shows. She had a sweet tooth, especially for chocolate, and loved going out for breakfast to get crepes. She set a wonderful example to her family with her positive and optimistic view on everything life brought her way. Theresa will be remembered for being a loving wife, mom, and grandmother.