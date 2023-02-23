PORTAGE - Theresa D Bowman, age 96, of Portage, Indiana passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Theresa was born in East Chicago.

She is survived by her children, Steven Armenta and Diana (Dave) Turnipseed; her sister, Connie (Jesse) Roque; grandchildren Nicole (Michael) Turnipseed Durkin, Kimberly (John) Tancos, Angela (Jim) Smith; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Maximiliano and Guadalupe Davalos; sisters, Louise D. Perez and Juanita D. Lopez; brothers, Manuel Davalos and Joe Garcia.

Visitation will be held at the Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave., Schererville, IN from 9:00 AM on Monday, February 27, 2023 with funeral services to follow at 1:00 PM.

She was a determined and strong woman who raised her three children on her own. She spent years working as a buyer for high-end retail stores and was passionate about her hats and shoes. She always loved to dance, was an avid painter and continued to educate herself throughout her lifetime. She greatly enjoyed her time with her family and will be deeply missed.

