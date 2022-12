Theresa D. "Gigi" Devitt

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years-Ed Devitt. Theresa is survived by her daughter Karen (Jim) Meinert; grandchildren and their families - Jimmy (Sarah), Alyssa, Max, Gio, Michael (Kristen), Benjamin and Emersyn, Nicholas (Nicole) Natalee Mackenzie, Ryan (Lauren) Marshall, Carson, Burke and Grady; brother John "Butch" (late Karen); her godchild- Melissa Burelli Reed, who was like a second daughter to her. She was the perfect person for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren to look up to for courage and strength with some sass added. Theresa was a frequent flyer to many sporting events watching grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved going on sporting road trips and was a great lunch date. Many first words learned from her, especially: "Damn it Ed!"