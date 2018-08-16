GARY, IN - Theresa DiFatta (nee Knipp), is peacefully resting in the arms of Our Heavenly Father. She passed away with her loving family by her side on August 14, 2018.
Theresa was the daughter of Andrew and Anna Knipp of Gary, IN. She graduated from Tolleston High School in 1953. She married the love of her life, Vincent DiFatta on December 2, 1953 in Huntington Park, CA while he was proudly serving in the U. S. Marine Corps. She was employed as a telephone operator. The couple returned to Indiana in 1956 and became loving and dedicated parents to four children: Theresa, Anthony 'Tony', Vincent 'Binny' and Joyce.
Theresa relished in the joy of her three grandchildren and loved and supported them in all of their endeavors. She loved all of their pets through the years: Blackie, Cindy, Tiger, Puff, Ralphie, Fred, Judy, Sparky, CeePee and her beloved current companion, Ringo. He will miss her just as greatly as her family. Theresa enjoyed spending time in her yard relishing in the beauty of God's earth. She especially loved her flowers, squirrel friends, birds and butterflies. She was actively associated with her high school alumni on a monthly basis and appreciated their company and support, especially Shirley Mula (nee Koepke).
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband: Vincent, her sons: Anthony 'Tony' and Vincent 'Binny' ; her parents: Andrew and Anna Knipp; brother: Andrew Knipp; and sister: Ann Rinchak. She is survived by her daughters: Theresa (Kyle) Earley and Joyce DiFatta; grandchildren: Renee Earley, Charles DiFatta and Megan DiFatta; sisters: Harriet (Robert) Hill and Shirley (Michael) Corey; and sister-in-law: Josephine Glorioso.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES - MERRILLVILLE, IN at 10:00 AM with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
