July 23, 1934 – Jan. 22, 2022

"...whoever sows bountifully will also reap bountifully...…for God loves a cheerful giver" - 2 Cor 9:6-7

CROWN POINT, IN - Theresa E. Batliner, age 87, of Crown Point, formerly of Highland, passed away on January 22, 2022 while in hospice care at Crown Point's Wittenberg Village.

She devoted her life to loving God and serving others; she was the epitome of a "cheerful giver". Not only did she help family in times of need, but she knew no stranger and had a way of making others feel special.

Her simple life of caring has left an indelible mark on the entire Batliner family. She hosted many family Christmases, organized the annual family picnic, helped celebrate special family occasions and always remembered her many nieces and nephews' birthdays, she gifted old cars to family and provided countless happy memories. She also made many charitable donations. An untold number of lives have been touched by Theresa's generosity and thoughtfulness.

Born in Hammond to Liechtenstein immigrants, Josephine (Hemmerle) and Egon Batliner, Theresa was the second of ten children. She most admired her mother, prompting her to help raise her younger siblings. She attended Hammond's St. Joseph Catholic School where her academic excellence earned her a scholarship to Bishop Noll High School.

Her first job, at age 14, was delivering food trays at St. Margaret's Hospital. Thereafter she spent her working career in the secretarial field which was highlighted by her years as an executive secretary at Inland Steel. She enjoyed using vacation time to travel with friends; her post cards and souvenirs brought much joy to others.

Theresa lived most of her adult life in Highland and was a member of St. James parish. She cherished her longtime special friendship with the late Jim Tchalo of Highland. She also had the rare pleasure of a an 80-year friendship with her wonderful childhood friend Mary Kay Klaussen.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, and by siblings John Batliner, Frank Batliner, Richard Batliner, and Elizabeth Kelley.

She is survived by siblings: Hedwig Paulik, at Symphony of Crown Point, Mary Jo (Lou) Harding of Dyer, Emil (Virginia) Batliner of Hebron, Irma (Dale) Christenson of Cedar Lake, Rosa Mazzocco of Crown Point; and by sister-in-law Donna Batliner of Merrillville. She had many nieces and nephews.

In her declining years, Theresa was grateful to have the support of family – especially her sister Rosa who was her closest companion. Because of Rosa's enduring commitment, Theresa's later years were enriched by attentive care and concern as well as by continuous opportunities to stay connected to family. Many of Theresa's days were brightened by her great-niece and nephew, Lynlee and Landon Konopasek.Theresa's family wishes to thank all who contributed to her care, made her feel loved and gave her joy. May her humble and generous spirit live on in you. She will live in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 am with Fr. Jeffrey Burton officiating. At 11:00 a.m. all are invited to process to St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery for a final blessing. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Theresa's honor be made to the Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com