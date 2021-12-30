EAST CHICAGO, IN - Theresa G. Arredondo, age 65, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 after a brief illness.
Theresa is survived by her brother, Mark (Tracey) Arredondo; sisters: M. Eugenia A. Alavanja and Susan Marie Arredondo; sister-in-law, Letty Arredondo; former brother-in-law, Jovan; special friends: Rich Padzik, Hector Cadena, Karla Hanzi, Judy Gresko, Maryann Markovich and Kathy Volkman; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel V. and Eugenia Arredondo; and brother Miguel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Jayababu Nuthulapati, officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church.
Theresa was a graduate of Indiana Harbor Catholic Elementary School, Bishop Noll Institute and Calumet College. She began her employment with First National Bank of East Chicago, followed by several travel agencies, retiring from Walgreens with 20 years of service. She also enjoyed her volunteer work at the Gift Shop at St. Catherine Hospital for 11 years. Theresa was a life-long active member of St. Patrick Church where she served in the ministry, choir, CCD Program, and as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, Parish Council and Chairperson of the Summer Festivals. Over the years, she served as a math tutor and entertained the children as a clown at church functions.
Please omit flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to St. Jude's Hospital, St. Patrick Church or St. Catherine Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. To send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com.