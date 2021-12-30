EAST CHICAGO, IN - Theresa G. Arredondo, age 65, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 after a brief illness.

Theresa is survived by her brother, Mark (Tracey) Arredondo; sisters: M. Eugenia A. Alavanja and Susan Marie Arredondo; sister-in-law, Letty Arredondo; former brother-in-law, Jovan; special friends: Rich Padzik, Hector Cadena, Karla Hanzi, Judy Gresko, Maryann Markovich and Kathy Volkman; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel V. and Eugenia Arredondo; and brother Miguel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Jayababu Nuthulapati, officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church.