MUNSTER, IN — Theresa H. Baranek, 87, late of Hartsfield Village, Munster, IN, and formerly of Lansing, IL, and the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and late Louise Baranek. Loving sister of the late Mary Baranek, late Joseph (late Katherine) Baranek, late Louis Baranek, late Francis Baranek, late Ann (late William) Nylen and late Sr. Margaret Therese Baranek, OP, of Oxford. MI. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Theresa was a longtime dedicated and retired employee of Illinois Central Rail Road, key punch department.

Theresa was a longtime Die Hard Chicago Cub Fan and one of the "Greatest Days" of her life was November 2, 2016, when they won the World Series. In her younger days she loved to travel to as many out of town Cubs games as possible and was an avid bowler, bowling on numerous leagues. She also loved to watch the Chicago Bears and Chicago Black Hawks. Former longtime parishioner of Holy Rosary Slovak Church in Roseland. Member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.