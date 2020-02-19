Theresa Hornak (nee Gemick) and Paul Hornak

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Theresa Marie Hornak (Germick), 90, died December 27, 2019, after a brief illness at the Treasure Coast Hospice in Fort Pierce, FL. Theresa grew up in Whiting, IN, and resided in Hammond, IN, until moving to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1989. Theresa attended St. John the Baptist School and Whiting High School. She was a life time member of the American Legion Auxiliary, an avid golfer, participating in leagues at Wicker Park in Highland, IN, and Island Pines, in Fort Pierce, FL. Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to all. She will be remembered as a committed lottery player, who always believed that the big win was just a game away. She was preceded in death by her son, James Hornak, brother Jerry (Maryann) Germick, and her parents, Michael and Emily Germick-Plys.

Paul Hornak, 93, died January 2, 2020, at the Port St. Lucie Medical Center, Port St. Lucie, FL. Paul grew up in East Chicago, IN, and resided in Hammond, until retiring with Theresa to Port St. Lucie in 1989. Paul attended Washington High School, was a World War II veteran, serving as a Motor Machinist Mate 2/C aboard the USS LST 891 in the Asian Pacific Theater. Paul was a master carpenter, proudly belonging the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners , Local 599, Hammond, IN, for over 50 years. He taught at the Carpenters Apprentice School and was the first Building Trades Teacher at Highland High School, Highland, IN. A life time member of VFW Post 3029, and American Legion Post 428, Hammond, IN, Paul also studied and became certified as a Master Gardiner in the state of Florida in 1992, producing beautiful citrus and vegetables for family and friends. Paul will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend, an avid golfer with a great sense of humor who enjoyed watching sports and spending his time with family and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Hornak, son, James Hornak, brothers; John, George, and Martin, sisters; Anna and Christine, and parents, George and Anna Hornak.