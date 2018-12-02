HAMMOND, IN - Theresa I. Martell (nee Balazs), age 87, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 29, 2018. Theresa is survived by her daughters: Karen Martell and Theresa (Rudy) Lugo both of Hammond; son, Joseph Martell of Hammond; grandchildren: Rachel and Tina Martell; Matthew (Lindsey), Jessica, George (Weronika) and Rudy (Shannon) Lugo; great grandchildren: Matthew, Joseph, Nicholas, Olivia, Sophia, Lilliana, Delilah and Rudy; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Martell.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 1:00 PM at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324 with Fr. Mark Pavlina officiating. Friends may visit with the family at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home Monday morning from 11:00 AM until time of service, and she will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Theresa worked at Munster Med Inn for over 30 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother that will be missed dearly for her loving smile.