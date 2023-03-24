Mar. 23, 1936 - Mar. 21, 2023

SCHERERVILLE - Theresa J. Doctor, age 86, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gerald Doctor; children Ken (Laura) Doctor, Denise Doctor (Jim Young), John (Carol) Doctor, Kimberly (George) Donald, and Cheryl (Mike) Heard; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Theresa was preceded in death by her siblings Olivia, Gloria, Norma, and Norman "Guy."

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, directly at St. Michael's Church in Schererville, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Church Cemetery.

Theresa was an avid sportswoman, who excelled especially at golfing and bowling. In her earlier years, she coached basketball and volleyball at St. Michael's grade school. She also was a 4-H teacher of crochet and knitting. Theresa was an incredibly amazing and doting grandma to her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Theresa is resting peacefully after receiving loving care at Symphony of Dyer and Hospice of Calumet. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the American Diabetes Association or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.