SCHERERVILLE, IN - Theresa Koliboski (nee Lew), age 90, of Schererville/Munster/Dolton was taken home by our Lord on February 8, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Chicago, IL and raised her family in Dolton, IL. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters Diane Bragiel (Tim Maruszczak) of Munster, and Donna (Rick) Pape of Orland Park, IL. Survived by her grandchildren; Madison Bragiel, Jeffrey Bragiel (Megan), Brittany Pape, and Brianne Pape, who will all miss her dearly. Also survived by her dearest sisters: Gertrude Gawel, and Mary (Jerry) Gawel; and sister-in-law, Doloris Lew. Preceded in death by her loving husband Stanley Koliboski; her parents, John and Frances Lew; son in law, Edward Bragiel; her sisters, Emily Jablonski, Adeline Bartczak, Cecelia Zonca, Clementine Lew, Christine Nowak; her brothers, Al Lew, Walter Lew, Joseph Lew; sibling in-laws, Marion Koliboski, John Koliboski, Felix Jr. Koliboski, Dennis Koliboski, Eugene Koliboski, Ann Rusinski, and Stella Carlson.

Theresa met her husband, Stanley at Danceland and married in 1954. Theresa was a dedicated Mother and Grandmother. Most of her life she was employed by Marshall Field''s in Chicago. She liked traveling across the country, especially to Florida, collecting rocks for every state visited. She enjoyed living a healthy lifestyle and was a member of Fitness Point for 15 years. She had a lot of energy and always joined any activity that came her way. Whether it was dancing, ballgames, or yoga classes, she always enthusiastically participated. Theresa loved to polka dance, and one of her most memorable experiences was dancing the polka with her husband for a television commercial and ad campaign. We love and miss you. We will always feel your presence in our lives.