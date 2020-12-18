Theresa Komisarcik (nee Skagggs)

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Theresa Komisarcik (nee Skaggs), 64, of Merrillville, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

She is survived by husband, Phillip, of 35 years; four children: Bonnita (Christopher DeArmond) Drake, Autumn (Michael) Harney, Phillip (Kellie) Komisarcik II and Katie (Jeremy Hudson) Lewis; 11 grandchildren: Dustin, Myles and Luke Drake, Kayla, Nicholas and Adam Harney, Brynn, Ethan and Cole Komisarcik, Wyatt McCarty and Zoey Lewis; one great-grandchild, Deacon Drake, and one on the way, Sylas Halawa; brothers, William (Marcia) Skaggs and Clelly (Crystal) Skaggs; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, William and Phyllis Skaggs; sister, Edith Fields; and grandchild, Camden Komisarcik.

Theresa was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1974. She loved cooking, baking and spending time with her large family. Theresa spent her whole career in the transportation industry. She was currently employed at Jack Gray Transportation as director of safety and compliance. Theresa was a faithful member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church and was active with her husband, Phillip, who was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Good Shepherd Council #10811.