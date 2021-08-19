Theresa Kostelnik

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Theresa Kostelnik, of Merrillville, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the age of 86.

She is survived by her loving sons: Mickey (Mary Ellen) Kostelnik Jr., Emery (Terry) Kostelnik, and Brian (Pat) Kostelnik; eight beloved grandchildren, and six cherished great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Mickey Kostelnik Sr.; parents, Isaac and Rosa Martinez; and siblings: Angie, Amparo, Joseph and Frank.

Theresa was a dedicated employee at Talbot's, retiring after many years of selling retail women's clothing. She enjoyed traditional Mexican food and cooking, and spent her down time meeting with her woman's group and attending a number of activities with friends while a resident at Town Centre. More than anything else, Theresa loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Nativity of Our Savior Church (2948 Willowcreek Road, Portage). Father Kevin McCarthy officiating. Visitation begins at 10:00 AM directly at the church. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For information, please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com