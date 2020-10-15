PORTAGE, IN - Theresa Lynn "Terri" Martin, age 60, of Portage, IN, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Theresa is survived by her brother, Steve (Debbie) Martin; sisters: Christine (James) Bishop and Darlene Austin; three nieces and five nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; Aunt Peggy and Uncle Lloyd Jackson; many cousins and other relatives.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Martha Martin; and sister, Billy Jo.

Terry was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso. She was a graduate of Hebron High School and studied at Don Roberts Beauty School and Ivy Tech College. Terry was formerly employed at Strong Bow Restaurant in Valparaiso, Strotsky Deli and Opportunity Enterprises.

Graveside Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 DIRECTLY at Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Allison officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Theresa's name to Opportunity Enterprises.

