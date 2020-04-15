SCHERERVILLE/RENSSELAER, IN - Theresa M. Castelnuovo (nee Van Haren), age 91, of Schererville, and Rensselaer, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late Dominick C. Castelnuovo. Devoted mother of James (Karen) Castelnuovo. Dearest sister of the late Dorothy (late Charles ) Dean, and late Bernard (Lorraine (Robert) Meyer) Van Haren. Kind aunt of Charles (Marilyn) Dean, Mary Pat (Steve) Benz, and Barbara (Joe) Krafka, and great-aunt to many. Preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Henrietta Van Haren, and In-Laws Philip and Madalena Castelnuovo.