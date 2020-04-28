× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITING, IN - Theresa M. "Tillie" Savage (nee Smolen) 95 of Whiting, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Munster Med-Inn. Beloved wife of the late Richard Savage; loving mother of Beverly (late Dennis) Cole, Darlene (late George) Nejak, Richard (Denise), Tyrone and Donald Savage; cherished grandmother of Christy (Rudy) Trevino, Nicole (Chris) Hutter, Rick (fiancee Gina) Savage, Jenni (Blake) Dietlin, Jeff Cole, Danielle (Kurtis) Feil, Daniel Nejak, Chelsi Savage; proud great-grandmother of Austin, Alyssa, Raegan, Graham, Reese, Cole, Tyler, Jackson; dearest sister of Millie (late Fred) Mosca; dear sister-in-law of Carol Smolen, Elaine Smolen, Dolly Riota and Dorothy Fiala; many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Thomas, Joseph, Arthur, John and Andrej Smolen; sisters, Ann Skertich, Mary Gronke, Elizabeth Caruso, Catherine Latronico, Bernadina Smolen and Bernadine Smolen.

Private funeral services will be held with entombment at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, there was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Tillie Savage was born in Whiting, Indiana to Thomas and Maria Smolen and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Union, BR. 79. Devoted to her family, Theresa will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting or to the Whiting Food Pantry, would be appreciated, (219) 659-4400.