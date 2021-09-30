Theresa Macak (nee Owczarzak)

April 12, 1930 – Sep 30, 2020

A year ago today, the Maker said it's time -

For another "Little Flower" to enter the divine …

Saint like was our mother, so caring and so kind –

Her love and compassion, forever in our minds …

So fragile as she was, but so strong in her will –

She was a great example that is challenging to fulfill …

Her beauty and her essence are dearly missed and adored –

But today again we tell our mother,

"We Love You More"!

Annmarie, Jaynee, Randy (Maureen), Debbie (Pat), David, Rick (Donna), Jeff (Jackie), and all the Grandkids