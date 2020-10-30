Theresa Hollar

WAYNETOWN, IN — Theresa Marie (Vicari) Hollar, 45, of Waynetown, IN, passed away suddenly on Wednesday morning.

Theresa was an RN at Ben-Hur Nursing Home for 11 years and had recently moved to working at Lane House. She loved being a nurse and was very proud of her work. She was a Grammy, first and foremost, who loved her family and her friends.

Born May 23, 1975, in Chicago Heights, IL, she was the daughter of James A. Vicari and Joan Demcowitz Whitaker. She graduated from Griffith High School and the Danville Area Community College school of nursing. She married Troy Hollar on February 21, 1998.

Surviving family includes: husband, Troy Hollar, of Waynetown; three daughters, Savanna Hollar, Gracie Hollar and Ava Hollar; two sons, Jackson Hollar and Walter Hollar; granddaughter, June Ann Nicole Hollar; four sisters, Angela Vicari, Mary Ann Blackburn, Patricia Becker and Julia Betz. She was preceded in death by her father, James Vicari, mother, Joan Whitaker, and stepfather, Roy Whitaker.

A gathering to remember Theresa Hollar will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at BURKHART FUNERAL HOME, 201 W. Wabash, Crawfordsville.

