July 5, 1949 - May 23, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Theresa Rose Eschenbach Roller Dederer, age 72, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, at 12:46 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL, surrounded by many family members. She was born July 5, 1949, in East Chicago, IN, to Robert Leo Eschenbach and Virgina Schuchman Eschenbach, who preceded her in death.

Teri grew up in Munster, IN, went to St. Thomas More and Munster High School, and attended Indiana University where she earned her bachelor's degree in English. She taught 5th grade in Grand Forks, ND, in 1971, followed by an impactful 37-year career with the Illinois Department of Human Services. In 1988, she wrote a grant that secured funding for the state of Illinois through newly passed federal legislation. The program was one of the first nine in the nation to be funded and for more than thirty years has successfully empowered individuals with disabilities to have more choices and increased independence using assistive technologies. IATP was the proudest achievement of her career.

Family gatherings and celebrations brought her the greatest joy. Congregating around the table sharing stories, jokes, and the tales of life have created many precious memories. Those times filled the house with laughter, which sometimes turned into crying, because everyone would be laughing so hard. When it wasn't filled with laughter, it was filled with singing.

Teri was an accomplished musician who loved sharing the gift of music. She was an excellent pianist, and the family would gather around the piano, especially during Christmas holidays to sing (even in 4-part harmony). She loved nature and animals and her home always had multiple pets to love and snuggle with.

Teri was affectionately known as TT. One night the family was all packed into a van, and it was very loud. When trying to get her attention from the back seat, Beccah yelled, "Theresa Rose Mary." To which Teri responded, "Did you call me Tree Trunk Mary?" After uproarious laughter, she was forever nicknamed "Tree Trunk Mary," which was later shortened to TT.

She is survived by her wife, Wilhelmina Gunther and their children: Rebeccah Catherine Roller Rich (Daren), Erika Elise Roller Raymond (Christopher), Robert Max Michael Roller (Meghan), Jacqueline Rose and Halley Rose Gunther; and by her sister, Elisabeth Andrea Eschenbach Cosby (Terry) and their children: Colleen Erin Cosby Abston (companion Rodney Jensen) and Cary Andrew Cosby; and by her grandkids: Mackenzie Elise and Landon Joseph Raymond, Jordan Elizabeth and Alexa Madison Roller, Daren Christopher Rich II; and six great nieces and a nephew: Victoria Elisabeth and Taylor Erin Abston, Gianna Faustina, Gracie Jaye, Sebastian Santino and Charlotte Olivia Cosby; She is also survived by her sister-in-law, MaryEffie Gunther and her daughter, Abigail Rose Gunther; brother-in-law, John Joseph Gunther (Patricia) and their children, Megan Patricia Wentzel (Michael), Madeleine Mary O'Gara (Adam), and John Joseph Gunther IV.

The visitation will be held at STAAB FUNERAL HOME located at 1109 S 5th St., Springfield, IL 62703, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Teri's passion project: The Illinois Assistive Technology Program (IATP) at 1020 S. Spring, Springfield, IL 62704.

