EAST CHICAGO, IN - Theresa Rose Rzepka, age 92 of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018 at home. She was the wife of the late John Rzepka. Loving mother of John (Mary Kay) Rzepka, Karen (Noe) Trevino, Mary Rzepka, Thomas Rzepka and Patty Rzepka; grandmother of eight and great grandmother of five. Preceded in death by her mother, Antoinette Pajak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 27, 2018and from 9:30 am until time of Mass at the Church on Friday morning.
Please Omit Flowers. To share an online condolence log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com.