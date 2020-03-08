HEGEWISCH, IL - Theresa S. Florek (nee Stojak), age 94, late of Hegewisch, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Porwit and the late Chester J. Florek. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Michael) Bednarz and Thomas (Margaret) Florek. Precious grandmother of Daniel, Nicole (Michael), Christopher (Jennifer) and Brian. Proud great grandmother of Calvin, Emilia, Brody and Charlotte. Kind sister of Victoria Stojak and Frank (Jean) Stojak. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her angelic caretakers: Jadwiga and Josephina. Theresa was a proud member of the Daughters of Isabella and the St. Florian Ladies Rosary Sodality.