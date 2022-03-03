LOWELL, IN - Theresa "Terry" Liptak, 90, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Kraig) Maatman Sr. of Lowell; grandchildren: Andrea (Jacob) Pustejovsky, Kourtney (Alec) Holmes, Kraig (Kaylee Kincaid) Maatman, Jr.; great grandchildren: Ludmila and Eva Theresa, Bentley, Michael and Mason and Kraig, III; niece, Linda (Frank) Newberry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; son, Michael; and parents: Lillian and Sten Lundskog.

Terry was a Librarian with Lake Prairie Elementary School for over 20 years and was a great supporter of Lowell Bluebird Softball.

Cremation will precede Visitation, March 6, 2022 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, concluding with Memorial Services at 5:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell IN. Private burial will take place in Sanders Cemetery.