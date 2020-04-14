LOWELL, IN - Theresa "Terry" Louise Smutniak, 72, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Marie Grubb; and sister, Barbara. She is survived by her loving husband, James, of 31 years. She was also a proud mother to Sherry Price Macharia, and grandmother to Alex. Terry also had a very loving bond with James and Breanne Smutniak, Cindy and JD Bowman, Colleen and Kevin Mason, Ray and Erin Smutniak, Jenny and Bob Gajewski, and 13 additional grandchildren, along with her sisters, Shirley and Marlene. Her relationship with all her family was no different than if they'd all been related by blood. Terry was a master gardener, with her favorite flower being the forget-me-not. She took great pride in making her gardens absolutely beautiful, and loved showing them off. She always took the time to make others feel special, and made the most beautiful hand-crafted cards. She spent time making each present she gave the best decorated, and set the most detailed tables for her cooking club and family events. She enjoyed reading, antiques, and going junkin'. Spending time with her grandson Alex was always a highlight for her. She was very active, from her gardening to canoeing, hiking, being in a cooking club and water aerobics, but treasured her time at home with her husband Jimmy the most. She loved being happy, and made the choice to be each and every day.