Theresa "Terry" Skowronski (nee Brozinski), 87, late of the East Side, passed away March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Norbert "Dzia Dzia" Skowronski. Loving mother of Deborah (Jeffrey) Howell, Donna (Michael) DeVitto and the late David Skowronski. Cherished grandmother of Bryan (Jessica) and Scott (Ashley) Howell and Randy and Allison DeVitto. Adored great-grandmother of Millie Rose Howell. Preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Borowski and Helen Kruszka; and her brothers: Edward, Alex "Ollie," Eugene and Albin Brozinski. Dear sister-in-law of Dorothy Brozinski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.