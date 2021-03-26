Theresa 'Terry' Skowronski (nee Brozinski)
Theresa "Terry" Skowronski (nee Brozinski), 87, late of the East Side, passed away March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Norbert "Dzia Dzia" Skowronski. Loving mother of Deborah (Jeffrey) Howell, Donna (Michael) DeVitto and the late David Skowronski. Cherished grandmother of Bryan (Jessica) and Scott (Ashley) Howell and Randy and Allison DeVitto. Adored great-grandmother of Millie Rose Howell. Preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Borowski and Helen Kruszka; and her brothers: Edward, Alex "Ollie," Eugene and Albin Brozinski. Dear sister-in-law of Dorothy Brozinski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Theresa was an avid bingo and slot machine player.
Visitation Monday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, to Our Lady of Nazareth Parish (Annunciata Campus). Mass at 11:00 a.m. with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung Association in Theresa's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com