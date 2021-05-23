MUNSTER, IN - Theresa "Tessa" Biedron (nee Wolak) left us on May 19, 2021 to reunite with her beloved husband of 52 years, Big Lou. Over the almost 16 years they have been apart, Tessa continued to fill our lives with love, laughter and "Tessa-isms" even though she desperately missed him.

Tessa attended St. Casmir grade school in Hammond where she spoke both English and Polish. She graduated from Hammond Tech and met Louie Biedron shortly thereafter. Throughout the years she held many jobs including working at Rueth Realty, Scot Lad Foods, Jones Clinic (where she was one of the infamous Jones Girls) and Hammond Clinic. Her most successful and important role was raising her six children – Louie, Garry, Sam, Linda, Susan and Vince. Raising six children was demanding (some more than others) but she still managed to have loads of laughs and fun. Some of her favorite things were her monthly Yahtzee club with some of her lifelong friends, Friday night couples Tripoli games, Adult Night at Munster Pool, STM Las Vegas Night, Parish Picnics and Bingo, girl's trips to French Lick with Susan and Linda and last but certainly not least, many, many trips over the years to Lake Gogebic with the Zygmunt, Rueth, and Ondas families …cue up the Chicken Dance!