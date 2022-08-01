LOWELL, IN - Theresa Wesselhoft, 49, of Lowell, passed away July 28, 2022. She is survived by her mother, Cathleen; siblings: George J. (Natalie) of NE, Randal of Lowell, Robert (Emily) of Lynn, IN; Uncle John (Barb) Caban; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, George; and a brother, Dennis.

Theresa was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland. She received her BS in Psychology from Valparaiso University. She volunteered for many organizations including the American Red Cross, Lowell Library and teaching English as a second language. Theresa was sensitive to people's needs and had an empathetic heart. She was both kind and opinionated. Theresa overcame many medical conditions throughout her whole life, thinking more about others than herself. Her kindness and happy spirit will be missed.