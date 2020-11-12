HAMMOND, IN - Therese B. Maliziola, (nee Nowak), age 90, late of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Park Place in St. John, IN. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Maliziola, Sr. She is survived by six children: Joseph (Linda) Maliziola, Jr., John (Lori) Maliziola, Susan Kramer, Sharon (Steve) Lasseigne, Jeff Maliziola and Jim (Marzena) Maliziola; 11 grandchildren; Heather (Jeff), Johnny, Chris, Traci, Keith, Jeff Jr. (Emily), Holly (Steve), Danielle, Stephanie, Alex and Megan; sisters: Barbara (Tom) Braun and Dolores Sidor; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Therese is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Ann Nowak; brother, Robert Nowak; sister, Cecelia Guziar.

Therese was born and raised in East Chicago, IN; she was a 1948 graduate of Bishop Noll High School. She has been a long time resident of the Hessville section of Hammond and attended St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Therese was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.

Memorial visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U. S. 41 / Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373. Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Cemetery private. 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com.