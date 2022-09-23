Therese C. Pawlak (nee Mallette)

CINCINNATI, OH/DYER, IN - On August 19, 2022, Therese C. Pawlak (nee Mallette), beloved mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of ninety-nine years.

Originally from Arlington, MA, she married and lived for forty-five years in Dyer, IN; employed most of that time by St. Joseph Catholic school and church. Upon retirement Therese moved to Glen Ellyn, IL, living at the Brookdale Meadows. For the past five years, she has been in Cincinnati, OH, residing with her daughter, Michele.

Therese is survived by her daughters: Lois (Michael) Hitchcock, Fran Pawlak, Claire (Fumio) Adachi, and Michele Pawlak. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Yoshio (Melissa) Adachi, Miki (Cisco) Adachi, Christopher (Erica) Hitchcock, Ashley (Alex Pica) Hitchcock, Jonathan (Katie Reilly) Hitchcock, Jared Torres, and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Rose Hitchcock. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Pawlak.

Funeral services will take place at St. Joseph Church in Dyer, IN on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Visitation at 9:00 AM and Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial services will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Ohio Living Village Hospice. Please note Hospice, Springfield Pike, Cincinnati campus.