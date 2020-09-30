Therese Costa

WENTZVILLE, MO — Therese (Beyer) Costa, 56, of Wentzville, Missouri, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Therese is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Kyle; her sons, Matthew (Katie) and Michael (Danielle Moors); and step-grandsons, Riley and Aiden. She is also survived by her sisters, Karen Beyer and Sharon (Jerry) Duracz; and her stepmother, Dolores Beyer. Therese is also survived by her mother-in-law, Bernadette "Bobbi" (late Lou) Costa, stepsisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Beyer, and her sister, Ann Leyva. The family sends special thanks to Diane Steward and her family for their loving care of Therese through her illness.