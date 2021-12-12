Therese Frances Konopasek

GRIFFITH/CROWN POINT, IN - Therese Konopasek, age 95, peacefully passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. Therese is survived by her sisters: Anita Kaiser and LaVerne Bormann; nine children: Mary (Paul) Poparad, Linda (Randy) Lyness, Donna (Kevin) Chaney, Judy (Wayne) Govert, Betty Konopasek, Jerry (Marcia) Konopasek, Diane (John) Haseman, Peggy (Dennis) Grimmer, Kenneth (Darlene) Konopasek; 25 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by husband of 59 years, Donald Konopasek; parents Peter and Amanda (Fetsch) Dahlke; sibling, Sister Marian Dahlke, SSSF.

Friends may visit the family on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Catholic Mass 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at St. Mathias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burell Drive, Crown Point followed by Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.