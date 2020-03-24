WHITING/MISSOURI - Therese Irene Desatnick (nee Kalapach), age 97 of O'Fallon, Missouri, formerly of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Park Place Senior Living, O'Fallon, Missouri. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to the late George Desatnick (ret., WPD) who passed away August 18, 2004. Loving mother of Nancy (Raymond) Rudy of Lake St. Louis, MO and Jack (Terri) Desatnick of Chillicothe, IL; cherished grandmother of Renae (Jeffery) Maine, Raegan (Jeffery) Parrish, Andrea Desatnick and Brian (Amy) Desatnick; adoring great-grandma of eight; dear sister-in-law of Mary Ellen (late Milton) Kalapach and many nieces and nephews.

Therese Desatnick was born on April 4, 1922 in Whiting, Indiana to Andrew and Theresa (Litecky) Kalapach. She attended Immaculate Conception School and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1940. A proud Navy Veteran of WWII, Therese was stationed in Washington D.C. She lived most of her life in Whiting and was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, the Whiting FOP Auxilliary and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., Br. 81. She was employed by the Times Graphic, Lever Brothers and First Bank of Whiting. Therese was a great saver and used many of her treasures for crafts. She loved to crochet and especially loved to decorate and cook for Christmas. She often had little sayings that friends and family would love to hear. Devoted to her family, Therese will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179-9917 in honor of Therese Desatnick. www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400.