CROWN POINT, IN - Therese L. Gyure (nee Hanish), age 91 of Crown Point; passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1929.

She is survived by her children: Steve (Pat) Gyure, Thomas (Sue) Gyure, and Susan (Gyure) Kloss; brother, Joseph (Pat) Hanish; cherished grandchildren: Stephanie, Ryan (Brooke), Allison, Myles, Kayleigh (Brendan), Matthew, Chelsea, and Siena; treasured great-granddaughter, Leah Therese; nieces, Andrea (Arnie) Latham, Janice Gyure, and Joyce (John) Pavlina; and numerous grandnephews, great-grandnephews, nieces, and cousins. Therese was preceded in death by her husband, Steve F. Gyure; sister, Margaret Hanish, and her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Hanish.

Therese was born and raised in Whiting, a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1947. After high school, she went to St. Francis College and graduated with a degree in accounting, then onto Purdue University Calumet where she earned her Master's in education. Shortly thereafter, Therese began teaching at St. Thomas More, focusing on the 4th grade for her last 25 years at the school.