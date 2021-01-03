CROWN POINT, IN - Therese L. Gyure (nee Hanish), age 91 of Crown Point; passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1929.
She is survived by her children: Steve (Pat) Gyure, Thomas (Sue) Gyure, and Susan (Gyure) Kloss; brother, Joseph (Pat) Hanish; cherished grandchildren: Stephanie, Ryan (Brooke), Allison, Myles, Kayleigh (Brendan), Matthew, Chelsea, and Siena; treasured great-granddaughter, Leah Therese; nieces, Andrea (Arnie) Latham, Janice Gyure, and Joyce (John) Pavlina; and numerous grandnephews, great-grandnephews, nieces, and cousins. Therese was preceded in death by her husband, Steve F. Gyure; sister, Margaret Hanish, and her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Hanish.
Therese was born and raised in Whiting, a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1947. After high school, she went to St. Francis College and graduated with a degree in accounting, then onto Purdue University Calumet where she earned her Master's in education. Shortly thereafter, Therese began teaching at St. Thomas More, focusing on the 4th grade for her last 25 years at the school.
Therese was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Church, and then later Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield, where she was an active member of the Hospitality Ministry. Devoted to God, family, and friends, Therese will be sadly missed, but forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.
A private family service took place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.
The family would like to thank the care and compassionate staff at Transitions Hospice of NWI. Therese requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association or Transitions Hospice of NWI. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, Crown Point.
