HEGEWISCH, IL - Therese Surdell (nee Rzonca) age 89 of Hegewisch passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022. Therese was the youngest of eight siblings and beloved daughter of late John and Veronica Rzonca. Like all her siblings, Therese was born in the home acquired by her parents more than 100 years ago upon their immigration to the US from Poland--a home which remains in the family today.

Therese was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans and was rightly proud of both her Polish heritage and her extended family's service to our great country. Her brothers, husband, brother-in-law and nephews served in the US Army, Merchant Marines and Air Force in WW II, Korea and Vietnam. Together they were awarded 3 Purple Hearts, two of them posthumously after her brother, Paul Rzonca, and his namesake Paul Severson gave the greatest sacrifice in WW II and Vietnam, respectively.

She was a loving wife for 60 years of Martin Surdell who passed in 2017. Cherished mother of Cindy (Dennis) Stacy, Steven (Jennifer) Surdell, and Terri Surdell (John Steaveson), dearest grandmother of Jacqueline and Ian. She loved her family and rarely missed a Drum Corps competition, Football game or Wrestling match for her children, or a Volleyball match, Baseball or Basketball game for her grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Sadowski Funeral Home of Hegewisch 13300 S. Houston Ave. Chicago, IL 60633 (773-646-1666). Prayers and eulogy from Chapel (Sadowski) at 9:30 AM and a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Thursday Nov. 10 at St. Florian Church of Hegewisch. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to woundedwarriorproject.org.

Therese will be dearly missed by family and friends. SadowskiFH.com.