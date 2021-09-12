Therese "Terri" Gyure (nee Spindler)

Sep. 27, 1947 - Aug. 11, 2021
Left to cherish her memory are daughters: Tracy Gyure and Kelly Daniel (nee Gyure); grandsons: Joshua, Shawn and Jason; granddaughters: Autumn and Caitlyn; great-grandson Sai and great-granddaughter McKenna; and her sister Virginia "Ginny" Brennan; and the Brennan family: Leo, Claire, Shawn (Katherine), Connor and Rhyan.
Sadly preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Gyure; grandsons: Seth Ivanov and Jack Daniel; brothers John "Johnny" Spindler, Jr. and Anthony "Tony" Spindler; and her parents, John J. Spindler, Sr and Agatha Spindler (nee Wachter).
Therese was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Therese graduated from Hammond Tech Vocational High School with honors-she was on the National Honor Society all four years and was chosen to represent her high school at the first National Youth Conference at IU University to present ideas and troubles of today's youth.
Her first job was at Ford Motor Company, where she was elected to be Miss Fire Prevention. She took great pride in that and a picture of her riding on a fire truck was published in the newspaper. She then went on to work at NIPSCO for many years until the company went on strike. "Terri" joined her co-workers in the strike and she picketed with her three children in tow! Throughout her life she worked at steel mills scheduling and coordinating the production of steel. She had recently retired from ArcelorMittal-Burns Harbor Plant after 25 years. She was very proud of the work she did and the people with whom she worked.
She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They referred to her as "Grandma Jeep" because those were the only vehicles she drove. Her favorite one was the yellow "Happy Jeep," as she called it. She loved to dance and would reminiscence how back in the day when she was a teenager, the town would rope off the streets and she and her friends would dance all night long. In her free time, she enjoyed working in her yard and had the most beautiful flowers that bloom every year.
Therese was a long-time parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Hammond, a memorial mass will be held there for her on September 25 at 11:00 a.m.