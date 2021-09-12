Therese "Terri" Gyure (nee Spindler)

Therese was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Therese graduated from Hammond Tech Vocational High School with honors-she was on the National Honor Society all four years and was chosen to represent her high school at the first National Youth Conference at IU University to present ideas and troubles of today's youth.

Her first job was at Ford Motor Company, where she was elected to be Miss Fire Prevention. She took great pride in that and a picture of her riding on a fire truck was published in the newspaper. She then went on to work at NIPSCO for many years until the company went on strike. "Terri" joined her co-workers in the strike and she picketed with her three children in tow! Throughout her life she worked at steel mills scheduling and coordinating the production of steel. She had recently retired from ArcelorMittal-Burns Harbor Plant after 25 years. She was very proud of the work she did and the people with whom she worked.