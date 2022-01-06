Therese (Terry) Pauline Hajduch

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to two of Terry's favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Joseph Indian School. The family would especially like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. And would also like to encourage anyone reading this to call a loved one once you are finished and tell them how important they are to you. Life is far too short, and you never know when your last opportunity will be. So, please hug your loved ones close today and always; that will be the greatest legacy you can pass along in Terry's memory.