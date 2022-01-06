Sept. 13, 1958 - Jan. 1, 2022
SHAWNEE, KS - Therese (Terry) Pauline Hajduch of Shawnee, KS was called to Heaven on January 1, 2022, after passing away unexpectedly in her sleep at the age of 63.
Born Therese Pauline Morton on September 13, 1958, in Chicago, IL, she was the seventh child of Leslie and Lucy Morton. She spent her childhood in Hammond, IN, where she attended All Saints/St. Joe's Grade School, and later Bishop Noll High School where she met the love of her life, Joseph (Joe) M. Hajduch. They were wed on December 29, 1979 at All Saints Catholic Church in Hammond, IN.
Terry and Joe were blessed with three children: Meghan, Erin, and Joseph (Joey). She was a loving and supportive mother, ultimately putting her career as a Respiratory Therapist at St. Margaret's Hospital on hold to stay at home and raise their children. Her children made her extremely proud and brought her great joy.
Terry will forever be remembered for nightly family dinners, the dozens of cookie recipes she baked for Christmas, and her homemade spaghetti and chicken and noodles. She enjoyed the simple things in life, like music, live theater, love stories, holding hands, and the outdoors: feeling the sunshine, the fresh air of the windows open (even on a hot summer day), watching the deer stop and feed in her backyard, gardening, sunsets, and especially the stars. She loved her 10 grandchildren immensely - their snuggles, hugs and kisses put the biggest smile on her face.
Terry's faith was a constant in her life. She said the Rosary every day, attended church every Sunday, prayed faithfully, and maintained a close and personal relationship with Jesus Christ that sustained her. She was elated to have the opportunity to vacation to Rome with her husband where they visited the Vatican. Terry and Joe were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church at the time of her death. She lived as economical as possible, but supported several charities and volunteered quietly, never wanting recognition. Her examples were the Blessed Mother and St. Therese of Lisieux.
Left to cherish Terry's memory is her loving husband of 42 years, Joe; daughter, Meghan (Carter) Hamilton of Shawnee, KS; daughter, Erin (Ryan) Nystrom of Frisco, TX; son, Joey (Carlie) Hajduch of Clive, IA; grandchildren: Vivienne Therese and Beau Hamilton, Lucy, Graham and Jack Nystrom, Emma, Finley, Beckett, Campbelle and Sutton Hajduch; sisters: Leslee Drudge, Felicia (Glen) Schallmo; brother, John (Connie) Morton; and several brothers-and-sisters-in-law; cousins; nieces; and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Lucy Morton; siblings: Mary Masick, Karen Thurman and Charles Morton; and her fur-baby, Jill, who Terry always enjoyed dressing in the best sweaters and bandanas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203), with an interment service following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery (8300 Quivira Rd., Lenexa, KS 66215). The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at The Amos Family Funeral Home (10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203), beginning with the Rosary at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to two of Terry's favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Joseph Indian School. The family would especially like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. And would also like to encourage anyone reading this to call a loved one once you are finished and tell them how important they are to you. Life is far too short, and you never know when your last opportunity will be. So, please hug your loved ones close today and always; that will be the greatest legacy you can pass along in Terry's memory.