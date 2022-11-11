Oct. 13, 1943 - Nov. 7, 2022

LA PORTE, IN -

Thespina Vasilarakos, 79, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Settlers Place in La Porte, IN.

She was born October 13, 1943 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Basil Pagonis and Sophia (Protopapa) Pagonis.

A lifelong resident of NW Indiana, Thespina was a member of the St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville. On February 11, 1962, in Gary, IN, she married Loucas "Louie" Vasilarakos, who preceded her in death January 18, 2013. Thespina and her family opened Louie's Family Restaurant in 1977, which is still owned and operated by the family as Louie's Cafe. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Thespina is survived by her daughter, Miriam (Bill) Guinee of Valparaiso, IN; son, Anastasiou "Tom" (Diana) Vasilarakos of La Porte, IN; sister, Bea Murdakes of Bloomington, MN; four grandchildren, Loucas, Sammy, Luke, Andria and great-grandchild, Tytan.

Thespina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louie; son, Basil L. Vasilarakos and brother, Sam Soterhou.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN. There will be a visitation from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 with a funeral service at 11:00, all at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Interment will follow at the Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, please make your donation in Thespina's memory to the St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

