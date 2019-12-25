Thomas A. Beck and Christopher Woods
IN LOVING MEMORY OF THOMAS A. BECK AND CHRISTOPHER WOODS, GOD'S SPECIAL CHILDREN On Their 16th and 10th Christmas In Heaven With The Angels. Merry Christmas, Hugs and Kisses. Loved and Missed By All.
Thomas A. Beck and Christopher Woods
