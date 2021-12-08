Thomas A. Bukowski
June 10, 1939 - Dec. 5, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Tom Bukowski, a lifelong resident of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully in his home on December 5, 2021 with his family by his side, after a brief illness.
Tom graduated from Hammond Tech High School in 1957, where he excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. He spent 40 plus years as the Sexton for St. John Catholic Cemetery.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol; sons: Chris (Cathy), Bob (Vicki), and Joe; grandchildren (to whom he was called Poppy): Sam, Nate, Luke, Racheal, and Thayne; and his siblings: Walter (Joan), Ron (Faye), Gene (Jackie), John (late Beverly), Jim (Cathy), Dorothy (Chris) Cole, June Renshaw, Linda (Tom) Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mary Bukowski, and his sister Mary Catherine (Nick) Redencic.
An avid sports fan, Tom was a founding member of the Region Umpire Association and a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus where he was the 1963 Individual Match Game bowling champion. He enjoyed reading and going to the OTB with his sons, but Poppy's greatest pride was his children's and grandchildren's academic and athletic success.
Tom was steadfast in his beliefs and exuberant in expressing them. For example, he was adamant that the 100 pitch count in major league baseball was nonsense and that LBJ did it. His distinct and unapologetic zest will be missed by many.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HEME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Funeral Friday, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. John - St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net