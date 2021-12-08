Thomas A. Bukowski

June 10, 1939 - Dec. 5, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Tom Bukowski, a lifelong resident of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully in his home on December 5, 2021 with his family by his side, after a brief illness.

Tom graduated from Hammond Tech High School in 1957, where he excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. He spent 40 plus years as the Sexton for St. John Catholic Cemetery.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol; sons: Chris (Cathy), Bob (Vicki), and Joe; grandchildren (to whom he was called Poppy): Sam, Nate, Luke, Racheal, and Thayne; and his siblings: Walter (Joan), Ron (Faye), Gene (Jackie), John (late Beverly), Jim (Cathy), Dorothy (Chris) Cole, June Renshaw, Linda (Tom) Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mary Bukowski, and his sister Mary Catherine (Nick) Redencic.