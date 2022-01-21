 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas A. Burton, Jr.
Thomas A. Burton, Jr.

LOWELL, IN - Thomas A Burton, Jr., 77, of Lowell, IN passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty (Fauser); son, Eric (Rebecca); daughter, Rachelle (Ken) Blumenthal; grandchildren: Nicole (Rick) Hinton, Cody (Ashley) Heyden, Thomas (Jackie) Burton, Austin (Jacklyn) Blumenthal, Jason (Jessica) Blumenthal, Ashley (Shaun) Ely; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Linda (Louie) Greer, Peggy (Steve) Neumeier, Joyce Heroux; sister-in-law Sharon (Greg) Johnston, Jim (Merchie) Fauser; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Bob Roe. Preceded in death by parents Thomas A. Burton Sr. and Marjorie (Hettinger); brother-in-law, Rick Heroux.

Visitation, Monday, January 24, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM, Funeral Service, Tuesday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. www.sheetsfuneral.com

