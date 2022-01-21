LOWELL, IN - Thomas A Burton, Jr., 77, of Lowell, IN passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty (Fauser); son, Eric (Rebecca); daughter, Rachelle (Ken) Blumenthal; grandchildren: Nicole (Rick) Hinton, Cody (Ashley) Heyden, Thomas (Jackie) Burton, Austin (Jacklyn) Blumenthal, Jason (Jessica) Blumenthal, Ashley (Shaun) Ely; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Linda (Louie) Greer, Peggy (Steve) Neumeier, Joyce Heroux; sister-in-law Sharon (Greg) Johnston, Jim (Merchie) Fauser; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Bob Roe. Preceded in death by parents Thomas A. Burton Sr. and Marjorie (Hettinger); brother-in-law, Rick Heroux.