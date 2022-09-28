Thomas A. Kozub

Sep. 29, 1945 - Sep. 12, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas A. Kozub, age 76, a lifelong resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Thomas is survived by his longtime companion and fiance, Dr. Elizabeth Przeniczny; sister-in-law, Sharon Kozub; two nieces: Jennifer (Jeremy) Lewandowski and Kimberly Kozub; great-nephew and great-nieces: Kyle, Addie and Avery Lewandowski.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents: John and Helen Kozub; brother, Ronald Kozub.

Tom was raised in Hobart and was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1963. He worked many sales jobs in his career and retired from Sears after many years of service. Tom enjoyed traveling, especially going to Mackinaw Island. He also loved many things in life but most importantly, his nieces, their kids and dogs.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Tom's name to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

